10th Wedding Anniversary of Junior NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi: A Few Cute Pics Of This Lovely Couple
Tollywood’s ace actor Junior NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today. On this special occasion, let us have a look at their beautiful wedding pic in which both are happy holding each other’s hands.
This is a throwback image of this beautiful couple. Both of them looked happy in the candid pose. Lakshmi Pranathi looked classy wearing a green saree which is enhanced with golden zari while NTR opted for a black shirt.
This is the latest pic of this cute Jodi of Tollywood. He looked handsome in a white shirt with a royal moustache while Pranathi picked a designer blue salwar.
Another throwback pic of Junior NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi. They posed with all smiles and looked happy in the casual attires.
Junior NTR is all happy clicking his little ones. The elder son Abhay Ram is seen posing to cams holding his little brother Bhargav Ram.
NTR is all happy holding his little one Bhargav who is in all smiles.
Holi time and a happy family pose for the Junior NTR!!! He along with his wife and children are drenched in colours and are also seen twinning in the white outfits on the colourful festive day.
A personalized room key with the family pic is always a special one and Junior NTR also did the same by adding the beautiful family pic to his customized room key.