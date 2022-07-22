68th National Film Awards: Suriya, Ajay Devgn And SS Thaman Bag The Prestigious Awards
The prestigious 68th National Film Awards are announced shortly for the year 2020. Ace actors like Ajay Devgn, Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Biju Menon and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli bagged the awards!
Coming to movies, Colour Photo, Toolsidas Junior and Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum bag the awards in the ‘Best Film’ category… Let us also check a few best picks of the gala event…
Category: Best Actor
Winners: Suriya and Ajay Devgn
Movies: Soorari Potru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Category: Best Actress
Winners: Aparna Balamurali
Movies: Soorari Potru
Category: Best Director
Winner: Sachinanandan KR
Movie: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)
Category: Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Biju Menon
Movie: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)
Category: Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli
Movie: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)
Category: Best Female Playback Singer
Winner: Nanchamma
Movie: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)
Category: Best Male Playback Singer
Winner: Rahul Deshpande
Movie: Mi Vasantrao (Marathi) and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak (Marathi)
Best Feature Film
Winner: Soorarai Potru
Star Cast: Suriya and Aparna Balamurali
Category: Best Music Director
Winner: Vishal Bhardwaj
Song: Marenge toh Vahin Jaa Kar