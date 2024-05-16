7 Indian films to catch at Cannes 2024
The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, and this year, Indian cinema takes centre stage with a record-breaking 7 selections! Let's dive into these captivating films:
All We Imagine As Light:
Directed by Payal Kapadia, this Malayalam film in the Palme d'Or section follows two nurses whose lives are transformed by love and self-discovery.
In Retreat:
Syed Maisam Ali Shah's film, in the Association for the Distribution of Independent Cinema, delves into identity and homecoming.
Manthan:
Shyam Benegal's timeless classic, screening in Cannes Classics, stars Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah, celebrating grassroots movements.
Santosh:
Sandhya Suri's emotive narrative in Un Certain Regard stars Shahana Goswami as a widow navigating her late husband's world as a rural police constable.
Sister Midnight:
Radhika Apte shines in Karan Kandhari's Directors' Fortnight entry, depicting a wife's quest for justice in a slum.
Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know:
Chidanand Naik's Kannada short film, part of Cinéfondation, explores human connection against rural India's backdrop.
The Shameless:
Directed by Konstantin Bojanov, this Un Certain Regard selection follows a sex worker's journey of redemption across India's landscapes.