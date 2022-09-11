74th Primetime Emmy Awards: Details About This Gala Show
Emmys 2022 Date
The prestigious award show Emmys 2022 will be held in the US on September 12 night at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Live Streaming Date
Well, the awards event will also be live streamed in India on September 13.
Where To Watch Emmys 2022
Primetime Emmys 2022 will be streamed in India on the Lionsgate Play platform. Coming to the US audience, the event will be live-streamed on NBC and Peacock.
Primetime Emmys 2022 Time
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be streamed on the above mentioned platforms from 5.30 AM onwards on 13th September, 2022!
Emmys 2022 Award Ceremony Host
The prestigious awards ceremony will be hosted by Live's Kenan Thompson on Saturday night!
Maximum Nominations
Leaving the other nominees far behind, HBO's Succession bagged a total of 25 nominations while Jason Sudeikis starrer AppleTV+ show got 20 nominations.
First Time Nominees
Squid Game and Severance
Expectations
Hollywood star Zendaya may turn into the youngest producer Emmy Winner!