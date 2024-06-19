8 Great Horror Movies On Netflix
Are you a horror movie fan? If so, you're in luck! Netflix has a great selection of horror movies to choose from. Here are 8 of the best:
V/H/S 2
V/H/S 2 delivers four terrifying short films within an anthology format, anchored by a disturbing narrative. ‘Safe Haven,’ set in an Indonesian cult, is particularly intense.
Pumpkinhead
Starring Lance Henriksen, Pumpkinhead blends Appalachian folklore with revenge and dark humour, making it a must-watch classic for horror fans.
Hellbound: Hellraiser 2
This sequel expands Clive Barker's nightmarish universe with more gore and an epic Cenobite showdown, honouring the original while adding new horrors.
Pet Sematary
Based on Stephen King's novel, Pet Sematary explores grief and the supernatural with escalating tension and unforgettable horror moments.
Re-Animator
Re-Animator mixes H.P. Lovecraft's horror with dark comedy and outrageous gore, following Dr. Herbert West's chaotic quest for immortality.
Antichrist (2010)
Lars Von Trier's provocative drama delves into psychological horror with graphic intensity, exploring themes of grief and guilt amidst disturbing imagery.
I Saw The Devil
From South Korea, I Saw The Devil offers a visceral take on revenge horror, as a cop pursues a sadistic killer in a brutal cat-and-mouse game.
The Stuff
The Stuff is an '80s horror satire that critiques consumerism with bizarre humour, revolving around a mysterious dessert that sparks nationwide chaos.