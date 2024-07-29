8 Telugu Films to Watch Out for This Week
Get ready for a cinematic feast as nine diverse films hit theatres this week. Mark your calendars and enjoy the variety of storytelling coming your way!
Buddy
Allu Sirish makes a comeback with this adventurous action film directed by Sam Anton. Releasing August 2, it stars Gayatri Bharadwaj and Prisha Rajesh Singh.
Viraaji
Varun Sandesh stars in this suspense thriller about friends exploring a closed mental asylum. Directed by Adyant Harsha, it releases this Friday.
Toofan
Vijay Antony's Tamil film, directed by Vijay Milton, blends poetic action with a compelling story. This film is scheduled to hit the screens this week.
Shivam Bhaje
A divine suspense thriller with Ashwin Babu and Digangana Suryavanshi, releasing early on August 1. The film features Arbhaz Khan as the villain.
Usha Parinayam
Directed by Vijay Bhaskar, this love entertainer features Vijay Bhaskar's son Srikamal and debutant Tanvi Akanksha. This film is slated to release in theaters on August 2.
Alanati Ramachandrudu
Directed by Chilukuri Akash Reddy and produced by Haimavathi and Sriram Jadapolu, it stars Krishnavamshi and Moksha. This film will be released in theaters on August 2.
Average Student Nani
Director Pawan Kumar stars in this film alongside Sahiba Bhasin and Sneha Malviya. This film will be released on August 2 under Sri Neelakanta Mahadeva Entertainments LLP.
Lorry Chapter-1
Srikanth Reddy Asam directs and stars in this film, releasing August 2 under King Maker Pictures.