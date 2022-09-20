A Few Lesser Known Facts About India’s Official Entry To Oscars 2023 ‘Last Film Show’ Movie
Finally, India’s official entry to Oscars 2023 is revealed and it is the Gujarati movie ‘Last Film Show’. Most of them expected Tollywood blockbuster RRR or Bollywood’s game changer The Kashmir Files to hit the list.
On this special occasion, let us check out a few facts of this movie…
Last Film Show movie director Pan Nalin shared this happy news with all his netizens through Instagram and expressed his happiness by jotting down, “OMG! What a night this going to be!Gratitude to Film Federation of India and thank you FFI jury members. Thank you for believing in Chhello Show.Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens!”
Well, the movie is still not released and it will hit the theatres on 14th October, 2022. But ahead of its release itself, the movie bagged enough recognition as it had a world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year.
Lead Cast: Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta
Going with the plot, the movie deals with the digital revolution concept and it revolves around a nine-year-old boy who gets influenced by the magic and science of light and shadow that lies behind the film projection.
Speaking about the movie recognitions, it bagged the prestigious Gold Spike award at the 66th Valladolid International Film Festival.