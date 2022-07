Going with the trailer, it garnered 20M views in 4 hours and is still trending on top! It showcased how Liger and Ramya Krishnan grew to heights from running Chaiwala stall. Liger turns into an ace boxer under the training of Ronit Roy and is all set to win the medals with his talent! Ramya Krishnan’s mass avatar and Vijay’s stuttering dialogue delivery also upped the expectations on the movie.