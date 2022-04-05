Akhil Akkineni, Sumanth And Aditi Rao Hydari Rock On At ‘The Teach For Change’ Fashion Show
Aditi Rao Hydari looked all royal wearing a golden sleeveless gown which is enhanced with the fish-cut detailing. Her on-point makeup and beautiful pose stunned all and sundry!
The Tollywood’s handsome star Akhil Akkineni looked royal wearing a black outfit and owned that swag with a short bob haircut and black shoes!
Let us start off with glam doll Pragya Jaiswal’s glamorous look…She wore a sleeveless red lehenga and looked classy on the stage!
Tollywood’s ace actor Sudheer Babu looked handsome in the complete black look wearing a bandhgala suit.
Even young hero Sundeep Kishan wore a designer black kurta and looked classy!
Next in the line is the popular DJ Tillu actor Siddu Jonnalagadda… He also picked a complete black look and rocked on the stage with all smiles.
Sandalwood actress Vedhika looked beautiful wearing an off-shoulder red gown and teamed it with a diamond necklace.
Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo actress Nivetha Pethuraj wore a dual-shaded floor-length designer gown and walked down the ramp with all her attitude!
Here comes Navdeep, who walked down the ramp wearing a full-sleeved black contemporary outfit!
Well, all these stars shined on the ramp for a cause… They looked amazing and helped Lakshmi Manchu and Chaitanya MRSK, who are the owners of ‘The Teach For Change’ organisation. Thus event helped to raise funds and was held for a noble cause!