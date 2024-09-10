Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Films in 2024-2025
On his 57th birthday, Akshay Kumar announced ‘Bhooth Bangla,’ his ninth upcoming film, proving he's still one of Bollywood's busiest stars.
Sky Force
A patriotic action-thriller set during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan release: October 9, 2024.
Singham Again
Akshay reprises his role as Veer Sooryavanshi in this Rohit Shetty-directed action film with a special appearance alongside Ajay Devgn.
Kannappa
Akshay plays Lord Shiva in this Telugu epic expected release: December 2024.
Jolly LLB 3
The third installment of the courtroom comedy, with Arshad Warsi release: April 10, 2025.
Welcome To The Jungle
A comedy with a star-studded cast, including Disha Patani and Sanjay Dutt.
Shankara
A biopic on Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair, co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.
Hera Pheri 3
Akshay reunites with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal for this much-anticipated comedy.
Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat
Akshay portrays Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji in this Marathi epic.
Bhooth Bangla
A new horror-comedy, marking Akshay’s reunion with director Priyadarshan.