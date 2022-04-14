Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Here Are The Official Beautiful Pics From The Gala Event
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked lovely and they are clicked while performing wedding rituals with all smiles.
This is a complete royal pose of Kapoor Khaandan newlyweds Alia and Ranbir… They posed together with much love and looked great in the off-white designer wedding attires.
In this pic, Alia looked great whispering something in Ranbir’s ears and it is a perfect candid pose!
This is a special pic as Ranbir is seen filling Alia’smaang with sindoor.
Ranbir is in all love with his beautiful bride Alia… He is seen kissing her with much love on the forehead!
Another cute for cams in all smiles!
This pic showcased their strong bond as their hands came together for lifelong!
Ranbir is all happy lifting his beautiful wife Alia Bhatt and carrying her all the way! It is a perfect Dilwale Dulhaniya moment for all the fans!
Newlyweds Ranbir and Alia posed together for paps and shutterbugs outside the Vastu building after their wedding!
Another small video of the newlyweds as they are seen waving hands to all their fans and paps post gala wedding!