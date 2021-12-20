All About Bigg Boss 5 Finalist Siri Hanmanth’s Style Game
This is how Siri got eliminated from the house and turned as the 1st contestant from the house to step out in the finale episode. She shined wearing a maroon sleeveless gown and upped her look with on-point makeup and a diamond neckpiece!
Siri is all wonderful wearing a brown floor-length gown that had ruffle detailing and a modish belt.
Siri made most of the fashion freaks go aww with her classy six-yard wonder pieces in the BB house. In this pic too, she draped a floral designed light-coloured saree and teamed it with silver hangings and gajra.
Here is another stylish pic of Siri… She wore a sleeveless black outfit and owned that pretty appeal with red lips and matching hangings.
Wow… Siri just looked like a doll in this outfit. She wore a baby pink off-shoulder gown and teamed it with the wedges. Her cute smile made her look awesome in this pic!
Siri is seen walking on the photoshoot red carpet wearing a golden suit outfit and shined with her on-point makeup!
Here is another saree style of Siri… She looked all beautiful draping a yellow saree which is enhanced with a red digital print. Her simple chain and cute smile made her look pretty!
We end the fashion tale of Siri with this beautiful pic… She is seen sending love to all her fans!!!