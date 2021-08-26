All About Bollywood’s Glam Doll Parineeti Chopra’s Diet Plan
How To Stay Hydrated?
Parineeti always stays hydrated by gulping down lots of water!
Breakfast
Coming to her first meal of the day, she includes brown bread with butter, 2-egg-whites without yolk, 1 glass of sugar-free milk and fruit juice.
Lunch
Her mid-meal of the day includes a salad and brown rice along with dal and vegetables! She prefers to eat low-fat foods and thus maintains her fit body!
Dinner
This Bollywood’s glam doll completes her dinner max at 8 PM and also gulps down 1 glass of sugar-free milk before hitting the bed.
Being A Foodie
Parineeti said she always loves to taste different types of food and thus she wants to go on a trip for amonth just to eat!
A Small Tip For Foodies
Parineeti once said that she gains weight easily due to her poor metabolism. Thus, she always takes food in small portions although she is a foodie!
Physical Workout Mantra
Parineeti believes in workouts to burn the excess fat of her body. If she eats excess being a foodie, she works hard in the gym for an extra time and sheds her weight with the physical training!
So guys, follow this B-Town actress to own a fit and toned body! Just go with the simple mantra ‘Eat Less But More Times And Do Workout To Shed Out The Excess Fat’…