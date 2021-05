Well, when it comes to the award functions, Deepika leaves no stone unturned in styling herself. In this pic too, she looked fantabulous wearing an Anamika Khanna’s a-la-mode designer outfit. She wore a black top and teamed it with the ‘Fish Cut’ pants and upped her look by adding a frilly long cape. Her pearl layered choker and top knot bun hairdo made her rock the red carpet.