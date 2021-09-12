All About Bollywood’s Versatile Actor Ranveer Singh’s Trendy Hairstyles
For the launch event of Shankar and Ram Charan’s movie, Ranveer made his presence in a complete new style and made us go jaw dropped with his double pony hairstyle. He wore a striped suit and looked chic with the two ponytails and stylish sunnies.
This is the latest one! Both Deepika and Ranveer met Tokyo Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu last night and had a wonderful time together! Ranveer looked awesome in a printed white shirt and upped his look with the top-knot pony.
Ranveer who is known for his sartorial picks made us go aww with his bangs this time. He picked a layered pearl neck-piece and looked voguish with those over-sized sunnies.
Ranveer recreated the look of Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele. He wore a blue night suit and rocked with long locks. His black sunnies and layered long neck-piece made him look unique!
This is another awesome look our dear Baji Rao. He sported in a printed tee and teamed it with contrast loose pants. His round hat and dual-coloured eyeglasses made him look cool!
Wavy spikes combed to one side gave Ranveer a handsome look!
Here comes another messy high bun look of our dear Bollywood’s Khilji
Bagging a Filmfare award is a dream come true for all the actors. Even Ranveer bagged this award with all his ace acting skills. He looked dapper in the black and white suit and upped his attire with the retro style curly bangs.
Ranveer and his quirky hairstyles definitely create noise on social media… So guys, follow him to own that celeb attention!