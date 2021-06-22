All About Ishaan Khatter And His Coolest Fashion Sense
This Khaali Peeli actor is grabbing the attention with his cool choice of outfits and accessories too! This pic is the biggest proof of it. Ishaan wore a black shirt and owned that attitude going with the funky silver ornaments.
On to beach? Then we suggest all the boys to mimic this young actor. He looked cool wearing a high-neck white tee and was seen enjoying the beauty of nature!
Another cool pic of this Dhadak actor! He wore an orange high-neck tee underneath a winter jacket and teamed it with denim. His modish sunnies and winsome smile gave him the much-needed attention.
The designer Badhgala suit crafted for the gentleman with a penchant of style offered a classy look to Ishaan and this outfit has an edgy twist of the off-white straight pants. Ishaan’s messy hair and cool pose made him own that suave appeal!
A casual yet stylish appeal of this Phone Bhoot actor! He wore a printed tee and teamed it with the checkered dual-coloured shirt!
When it comes to traditional occasions, men always find it difficult to try a new style! But one can follow Ishaan and go with the black kurta which is enhanced with silver embroidery. His complete black attire made him look awesome!
The best choice for the evening parties! Ishaan owned that elegant look wearing a designer blue suit and teamed it with matching black pants. His stylish boots also perfectly matched his western attire!
We end this fashion tale of B-Town’s young actor showcasing his funky approach of style sense! He wore a multi-coloured shirt and teamed with the loose denim pant. His cool pose also made the pic garner millions of views!