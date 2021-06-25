All About Kareena Kapoor And Her Rejected Movies In Bollywood
Queen
Reason: This female-centric movie, made Kangana own that star status but the movie was offered to Kareema Kapoor. She rejected it as she doesn’t want to do anything that’s not great!
Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela
Even this love tale of Bollywood which had Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turned into a blockbuster with its intense plot. But Kareena rejected it as she felt ‘Leela’ character is not that interesting.
Black
Bebo also rejected Black movie… This film feature Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles and also bagged three National awards.
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Kareena Kapoor was offered to make her debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai movie. But she rejected the movie and made her entry into Bollywood with Refugee movie and also bagged Filmfare award in the best debut category!
Kal Ho Naho
Kareena Kapoor also rejected this blockbuster movie as she had issues with the remuneration offered by Karan Johar.
Chennai Express
This is one of the biggest hits of Shah Rukh and Deepika’s career. But Kareena reportedly rejected this offer as she couldn’t adjust dates to this movie.