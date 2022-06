9th June, 2022

It will be an intimate affair and only close members of their family and industry will be present at the venue! The duo are tying a knot on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra. Addressing media Vignesh said, “Like how your blessings have been there for me professionally, I needed those for my personal life as well. I am moving on to the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I am getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all. On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together.”