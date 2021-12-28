All About Samantha And Her Bestie Shilpa Reddy’s Goa Trip
Samantha happily posed to cams near a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and showed off a ‘Heart’ symbol to all her fans. She looked stylish in the black sleeveless gown!
Wow… Sam looked awesome and happy enjoying herself in the water! She wore a blue swim-wear and oozed out all her glam!
Both the friends happily posed to cams on the occasion of the Christmas festival and looked stylish in the designer gowns!
In this image, both these friends are seen having a wonderful trip at 7 AM in the morning amid cool waves in North Goa!
This is a clear view of the beautiful and picturesque river in which Sam and Shilpa are seen chilling out!
Yes, enjoying with besties at a picturesque place is just heaven! Sam and Shilpa along with another friend are seen posing to cams drenching in the river! They looked all happy in the chilling mood!
Those beautiful red flowers definitely hold a place in Sam’s Goa diaries!
Finally, we end the Goa vacay tale of Shilpa and Sam with this awesome pic… It is another view of nature’s beautiful river of North Goa!