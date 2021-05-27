All About Star Actors Of Bollywood And Their Jobs Before Stepping Into The Showbiz World

Ranveer Singh

Past Job: Copywriter in advertising agency

Debut Movie: Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Amitabh Bachchan

Past Job: Radio Jockey and freight broker

Debut Movie: Saat Hindustani (1967)

Boman Irani

Past Job: Waiter and room service attendant

Debut Movie: Darna Mana Hai (2003)

Arshad Warsi

Past Job: Salesman

Debut Movie: Tere Mere Sapne (1996)

John Abraham

Past Job: Media Planner

Debut Movie: Jism (2003)

Bhumi Pednekar

Past Job: Assistant to casting director

Debut Movie: Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

Parineeti Chopra

Past Job: Marketing and public relation

Debut Movie: Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Shahid Kapoor

Past Job: Background Dancer

Debut Movie: Ishq Vishk (2006)

Sidharth Malhotra

Past Job: Modelling and assistant director

Debut Movie: Student of the Year (2012)

Sonakshi Sinha

Past Job: Costume designer

Debut Movie: Dabangg (2010)

Akshay Kumar

Past Job: Waiter and a chef in a restaurant at Bangkok

Debut Movie: Saugandh (1991)

R Madhavan

Past Job: Public speaker and personality development speaker

Debut Movie: Inferno (1997)