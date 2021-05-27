All About Star Actors Of Bollywood And Their Jobs Before Stepping Into The Showbiz World
Ranveer Singh
Past Job: Copywriter in advertising agency
Debut Movie: Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)
Amitabh Bachchan
Past Job: Radio Jockey and freight broker
Debut Movie: Saat Hindustani (1967)
Boman Irani
Past Job: Waiter and room service attendant
Debut Movie: Darna Mana Hai (2003)
Arshad Warsi
Past Job: Salesman
Debut Movie: Tere Mere Sapne (1996)
John Abraham
Past Job: Media Planner
Debut Movie: Jism (2003)
Bhumi Pednekar
Past Job: Assistant to casting director
Debut Movie: Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)
Parineeti Chopra
Past Job: Marketing and public relation
Debut Movie: Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
Shahid Kapoor
Past Job: Background Dancer
Debut Movie: Ishq Vishk (2006)
Sidharth Malhotra
Past Job: Modelling and assistant director
Debut Movie: Student of the Year (2012)
Sonakshi Sinha
Past Job: Costume designer
Debut Movie: Dabangg (2010)
Akshay Kumar
Past Job: Waiter and a chef in a restaurant at Bangkok
Debut Movie: Saugandh (1991)
R Madhavan
Past Job: Public speaker and personality development speaker
Debut Movie: Inferno (1997)