All About Tollywood’s Ace Actor Junior NTR’s Love For Expensive Cars
Junior NTR
It is all known that most of the film actors try to park some expensive cars in their garages showcasing their love towards luxurious automobiles. Even the young tiger Junior NTR is also no different and owns 5 expensive cars!
Let Us Have A Look At The Features Of His Luxurious Cars
This is the latest one of his expensive car collections. Being Country’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, it comes in Nero Noctis Matte with Arancio Argos as the contrast colour.
BMW 720LD
Being a BMW car, this one offers a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine and generates 600 BHP and 850 Nm of torque. Its fuel capacity is 7.96 kmpl and it holds 250 kmph and can reach 0-100 km in 3.8 sec.
Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d
Even this expensive car also holds some exclusive features and enhances the look of NTR's garage! It holds a 3.0 litre V6 diesel engine and has 329 bhp and 620 Nm of max torque. Coming to its fuel efficiency, it holds an 18 kmpl capacity. It runs at a speed of 220 kmph and can moves from 0-100 kms in 7.8 seconds.
Range Rover Vogue
Range Rover is always a special car which every car lover wants to own! It holds a 2.0 L 4-cylinder engine that generates 296 BHP and 400 Nm of torque. Coming to its fuel efficiency, it holds 12.65 kmpl and can reach the top speed of 210 kmph and can move 0-100 km in 7.3 sec.
Porsche 718 Cayman
This car has a MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4 engine that generates 295 BHP and 380 Nm of torque. This car has a fuel efficiency of 13.51 kmpl and will be able to a reach top speed of 304 kmph and can reach 0-100 km in 4.4 sec.