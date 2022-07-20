All About Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif’s Memorable Maldives Vacation
It is all known that Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif turned a year older a couple of days back… She celebrated her birthday in Maldives along with her husband Vicky and friends!
Sharing a beautiful pic of Katrina Kaif, Vicky wished his lady love jotting down, “Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!” They looked great twinning in whites and were seen enjoying in the boat!
Here comes the boys gang…
All of them are seen completely enjoying in the pool with all smiles!
This video showcases how the gang completed their adventurous rope way! Some were overjoyed, a few were afraid and a couple of them acted like a pro!
Vicky Kaushal is all lost discovering the beauty of the blue sea and waters happily relaxing on the swing bed!
Going with the background of the “Yeh Dosti…” song, the complete gang is all enjoying the water slide! This is the best way to make and cherish memories!
Katrina looked all happy with her girls! She looked beautiful in the white gown and posed in all smiles!
After enjoying the Maldives trip to the core, the star couple is back in Mumbai…