As Anushka Sharma Steps Into The Shoes Of Jhulan, Let Us Check Out The Sports Biopics Of Bollywood
Anushka Sharma - Chakda 'Xpress
Well, Anushka Sharma after giving birth to little Vamika was away from the big screens for a couple of years. Now she is making her comeback with a bang with the biopic of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami which is titled as ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’. She will show off the inspiring journey and life story of this ace cricketer!
Priyanka Chopra – Mary Kom
Pee Cee stepped into the shoes of Olympic medallist Mary Kom and showcased the motivational and successful journey of woman boxer Mary Kom. She won the medals to the country even after giving birth to three children and proved a woman can do wonders if she is supported by her family!
Parineeti Chopra – Saina
Bollywood’s young actress Parineeti Chopra turned into reel Saina and made us witness the hard work of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Rising to heights is not easy but it can be achieved with all the dedication and proper guidance! Saina proved the same and won numerous medals to the country!
Taapsee Pannu – Shabhash Mithu
Well, this biopic is yet to release… Taapsee Pannu who always picks versatile stories is all set to step into the shoes of the India’s best woman cricketer Mithali Raj. Her journey is incredible and definitely inspires many women!
Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh – Dangal
How can we forget Aamir Khan’s Dangal movie, the success story of Phogat sisters – Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat and their father Mahavir Phogat is worth watching! These sisters are creating wonders and history in the wrestling ring till date!
Sushant Singh Rajput – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
The young hero of Bollywood Sushant Singh who breathed his last in 2020 essayed the role of reel Dhoni and showcased his life story on the big screens. He made us witness how a railway employee Dhoni turned into Mr. Cool captain of the Indian cricket team!
Farhan Akhtar – Bhaag Milka Bhaag
Finally, we will end this tale with Farhaan Akhtar’s Bhaag Milka Bhaag. He stepped into the shoes of Milka Singh and showcased how a common man turned into a Commonwealth Games Gold medallist, an Army Officer and an Olympian.