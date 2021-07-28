B-Town Glam Doll Huma Qureshi’s Glamorous Style File
Let’s start off with the glitzy look of this B-Town actress. She looked pretty wearing a three-fourth sleeved short golden gown and teamed it with gold pumps and shimmery makeup!
A complete denim avatar of Huma has made her own chic appeal. She wore a short and full-sleeved jacket and teamed it with dual coloured denim pants. Her star earrings and pony hairstyle along with on-point makeup best suited her denim attire!
Huma created a noise on the fashion arena with her sleeveless green outfit and teamed it with a long jacket!
Huma looked beautiful wearing a shiny blue shirt gown which is enhanced with thigh-high slit detailing. Her diamond earrings and curly waves upped her style quotient.
Another uber-chic look of Huma! She looked awesome wearing a pink over-sized sweat shirt and matching shorts.
Black outfits never go out-of-fashion and proving the same Huma also looked oh-so-glamorous in the full-sleeved shirt and teamed it with a leather short skirt! Her ‘Star’ earrings and red lips made her look swanky!
Huma looked classy wearing a white kurta which is enhanced with all the mirror work. Her sliver footwear and curly waves along with the radiant cheeks made her look enchanting!
A complete party look of Huma! She wore a floor-length red gown that is enhanced with a thigh-high slit! Her trendy and colourful earrings along with a top-knot pony best complimented her evening party look!
We end the stylish fashion tale of Huma with this bossy appeal! She wore a printed track set and teamed it with the pointed black heels and a top-knot bun!