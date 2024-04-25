Beat the Summer Heat with Top Animated Movies on OTT
Inside Out
This heartwarming movie explores the world of emotions inside a young girl's head. It's a perfect way to talk to kids about their feelings. You can watch this on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Despicable Me
Gru, a villain who wants to steal the moon, will melt your heart with his mischievous Minions by his side. Catch this on Netflix
The Lion King
A timeless classic that will be enjoyed by all ages. Follow Simba's journey as he learns about responsibility and the circle of life. This one's also on Disney Plus Hotstar
The Secret Life of Pets
Ever wonder what your pets get up to when you're not home? This movie will show you their side of the story! See it on Amazon Prime Video
Up
An old man ties balloons to his house and flies away to South America! This movie is full of wonder and excitement. This one's also on Disney Plus Hotstar
The Boss Baby
Get ready for laughs with Alec Baldwin as a hilariously demanding boss baby! Head over to Amazon Prime Video for this one
Moana
Set sail with Moana as she journeys across the ocean to save her people. You can watch this on Disney Plus Hotstar