Beautiful Glam Tale Of Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty
It is all known that glam doll Sini Shetty is crowned as the Miss Indian 2022! So, let us check out her glamorous fashion tale…
She dropped the beautiful images from the event and is all grateful… “All about last night. A stepping stone, eye on the main crown. Grateful”.
In this pic, she looked glamorous wearing a golden outfit and teamed it with diamond bangles and a neckpiece.
Even in this pic, she looked amazing and sported in a plunging neckline feathery long gown that featured thigh-high slit detailing!
This is the uber-chic appeal of Sini Shetty as she oozed out the glamour in a sleeveless top and short yellow skirt! Her bun hairdo and yellow pumps upped her style quotient!
This is another western appeal of Miss India 2022… She looked great wearing an off-shoulder violet short gown!
Another glamorous avatar of Sini Shetty… She wore an orange gown and looked pretty with a damp hairstyle!
These are the beautiful classy appeals of Sini… She wore a colourful outfit and owned that desi look with the black lehenga too!
Congrats Sini Shetty… Hope you bag the prestigious Miss Universe Title 2022!!!