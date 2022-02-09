Beautiful Mother-Daughter Bond Of Sara Ali Khan And Amrita Singh Will Melt Your Hearts
It is so true that Bollywood’s young actress Sara Ali Khan exactly resembles her mother Amrita Singh and also shares her pics on her Instagram very often!
Today being Amrita Singh’s birthday, Sara Ali Khan shared a few collages and is seen exactly resembling her mother…
She also wished her with a lovely note, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me.
I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try everyday to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude” and showered all her love!
Sara and Amrita in the western attires… They looked awesome in this collage!
When it comes to the classy attire, Sara looked beautiful wearing a designer lehenga while Amrita looked awesome in the white saree!
They travel altogether for trips, vacays and also treat their fans with beautiful clicks… In this pic too, Sara is seen hugging her mother and posed to cams amid picturesque snow-filled mountains!
Sara also loves her dear brother Ibrahim to the core… She looked amazing posing with her family and owned that festive look sporting in classy attire.
A lovely childhood pic of Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim with their dear mother Amrita…
Hope Sara and Amrita continue treating us by sharing their pics this way on their Instagram pages!!!