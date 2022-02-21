Beautiful Pics Of Bollywood’s Newlyweds Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur
Vikrant and Sheetal looked all happy and are seen taking ‘Saath Pehre’ in this pic…
This is a cool pic of the newlyweds and sharing it, Vikrant also wrote, Sheetal is all seen holding her dear hubby’s cheeks in a funny way!
Next in the line are the Haldipics… In the first one, Vikrant shined in a white Bandhgala suit while Sheetal looked beautiful in a yellow lehenga!
Sheetal and Vikrant are seen smearing ‘Haldi’ to each other and are all happy!
Another lovely pic from their Haldi ceremony… The floral magic of the photography made us witness the couple enjoying their special day with all smiles.
Besties and the family members of the couple are seen adding fun with the beautiful rose petals! The couple is seen shouting loud and enjoying every bit of the Haldi function!
Now, it’s the turn of Mehndipics… Sheetal shined wearing a red designer gown and upped her charm with a pearl choker and maangtikka!
In this pic, Sheetal is all busy filling ‘Vikrant’ name in her hands in the form of ‘mehndi’…
Grand ma’s love is just unconditional and the pic makes us witness the same…
The beautiful bride Sheetal flaunted her Mehndi and posed to cams with her besties!
Here comes the special pic of the Mehndi function where the bride and groom are seen together with beautiful smiles!
Now, it is the special ‘Varmala’ pic shared by Sheetal… The couple looked great in their designer wedding attires and are all happy getting hitched!
Sheetal and Vikrant are clicked in a happy pose where the bride shined wearing a statement red lehenga and upped her bridal charm with antique gold ornaments. Vikrant looked handsome in the white bandhgala suit!