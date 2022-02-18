Beautiful Pictures Of Bollywood’s Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar
Well, it is all known that the Bollywood lovebirds Farhan and Shibani are going to tie a knot on 21st February in Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse… So, let us take a look at a few cool pics of this cute couple!
Let us start off with this beautiful pic… Farhan and Shibani looked great and posed together at an award function. Shibani wore a sleeveless pink gown while Farhan looked handsome in a suit!
This is another cool pic of Farhan and Shibani and they looked great in western appeals!
The couple posed with B-Town’s legendary pair Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi… All four of them are in smiles and looked great together as a perfect family!
This is a special pic and the couple is seen enjoying their vacay to the core!
The couple graced the stage of Lakme Fashion Week in 2019 and treated the fashion freaks sporting vibrant floral splash outfits. Shibani looked pretty with a top-knot bun and is seen in all smiles holding Farhan's hand!
Even this is also a special pic as it was posted by the couple on their social media handles on the occasion of their 3rd love anniversary… They both twinned in black hoodies and were seen enjoying in a car!
Even in this pic, the couple looked great twinning in the black outfits! They are seen stepping out for a party and captured the pulse of fashion freaks!
Finally, we end the love tale of Farhan and Shibani with this pic… They looked lovely posing to cams together and even the background wall which showcased Javedji’s memorable and throwback pics also made the pic worth watching!