Beautiful Vacay Pics Of Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and her dear hubby Virat Kohli are busy bees… So, they leave no occasion of flying to vacations to spend a happy time! This time too they flew to the Maldives and enjoyed a gala time in nature’s best paradise!
Wow… This B-Town beauty looked beautiful in the sun-kissed pic! She wore a dual-shaded outfit and made us witness the beauty of the blue sea!
This one also looked awesome as Anushka is seen enjoying her beach vacay to the core playing in the sand! Even the funky caption, “When the sun made me shy” also made us go aww…
In this pic, Anushka is seen sporting in orange beachwear and posed to cams with a round hat amid cool blue sea background!
As the first one came with some funky appeal, Anushka dropped the right pic and captioned it with a funny comment “The result of taking your own photos”.
On the work front, Anushka is busy with the Chakda Xpress movie and she will be stepping into the shoes of Jhulan Goswami to showcase a few glimpses of her life story!