Beautiful Wedding Pics Of Bollywood’s Lovely Couple Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar
First, let us begin with this beautiful pic of Shibani and Farhan… They looked great holding hands with much love and posed to cams in all smiles.
Here comes the beautiful bride Shibani… She wore a red coloured mermaid fit gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and teamed it with a matching red veil. She is seen all blushing holding a bouquet of colourful flowers…
Farhan and Shibani looked lovely and treated all their fans sharing this amazing pic! Farhan looked handsome in the black suit and perfect matched his dear bride!
In this pic, we can have a clear view of beautiful bride Shibani’s wedding attire… Her cute smile upped her bridal glow!
Another beautiful yet funky pose from the newlyweds Farhan and Shibani… We can also witness Shibani’s long veil and train!
Another gorgeous pic of Shibani… Her smile speaks a lot and upped her beauty!
The bride and groom are all happy as they are seen following the wedding rituals…
The beautiful bride gave the photographers a beautiful pose and mesmerised all and sundry with her cute smile holding the colourful flowers!
Let us start off with Farhan Akhtar’s groom gang pic… He is seen in all smiles wearing a designer black suit!
Farhan’s parents Javed ji and Shabana Azmi are all enjoying the gala wedding…
The next one shows the newlyweds with Shibvani’s parents…
In this pic, Farhan is posing with his dear ones and went with a funky smile to add that naughtiness to the wedding album!
Yet another cool pic from Farhan and Shibani’s wedding… He is seen dancing with his dear ones in a gala mood!
This is a special one as Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik is seen shaking the legs with Farhan on this special day…
The beautiful and most-awaited ‘Ring ceremony’ pic of the newlyweds…
What a great pic to end the gala wedding tale of Shibani and Farhan… The group pic showcased Farhan and Shibani’s parents along with Bollywood’s celebs like Farah Khan!