Beautiful Wedding Pics Of Bollywood’s Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa
Wow… Rajkummar Rao is all happy holding the hand of his lady love Patralekhaa. They looked awesome in their designer wedding attires and started new innings in their life after 11 years of togetherness.
This B-Town lovely couple is in all smiles and posed to a beautiful pic showering love on each other.
Rajkummar is seen filling ‘Sindoor’ in the maang of Patralekhaa and made her turn into his dear wife with all smiles. This is the best part of their wedding and thus they are seen feeling happy!
Can there be any best moment in a wedding than this one? This pic showcases their love towards each other and made us go aww too! The bride shined in the designer red lehenga and teamed it with gajra bun hairdo and antique pearl choker while Raj looked handsome wearing a light coloured kurta and upped his look with the traditional ‘Red Paaga’.
Well, on this special occasion, we pulled out this beautiful pic from the diaries of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. They looked all happy during their vacay and twinned in black winter wear!
Yes… Rajkummar Rao perfectly tagged the image as ‘Sweet Nothings’ and proved that just a smile is enough to shower love on your partner!
This pic is from their Vaishno Devi devotional trip! They are all in smiles and posed for a beautiful selfie!
Congratulations dear Raj and Patralekhaa… Hope you have a wonderful life that is filled with loads and loads of happiness!