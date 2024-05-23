Best-Dressed Stars of Cannes 2024 Day 8
The 77th Cannes Film Festival continues to be a fashion extravaganza! Here's a look at some of the most stunning moments from Day 8:
Aditi Rao Hydari makes her Cannes debut in a breathtaking floral gown by Gauri and Nainika, blooming with elegance.
Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in a delicate white embroidered dress, a vision of purity and grace.
Barbara Palvin goes for classic Hollywood glamour in a pale blue halter-neck Givenchy gown.
Greta Gerwig sparkles in a crystal-embellished Prada off-the-shoulder number, fit for a red carpet queen.
Elsa Hosk oozes confidence in a sultry black Saint Laurent backless dress, a touch of mystery on the French Riviera.
Kelly Rowland commands attention in a bold red gown, accentuated by a statement diamond necklace.
Nicky Hilton brings a touch of whimsy in an azure blue dress with a dramatic neck bow.
Alessandra Ambrosio takes us back to Barbie dreams in a vibrant pink Peter Dundas Couture creation, complete with a playful bow detail.