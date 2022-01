Side-Combed Voluminous Haircut

Allu Arjun and his whole family had complete fun at Niharika Konidela's wedding in Jaipur. He made us go aww with his amazing wedding attires and sported in a 'side-combed voluminous haircut' at the gala event! It became one of the signature hairstyles which he sported in Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo movie too!