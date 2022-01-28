Best Memes On Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa Movie
Hyderabad traffic police officials also created one meme on Allu Arjun’s poster and asked the people to “Wear Helmet & Fix Rearview Mirrors. Be Safe.”
Another popular meme made on Pushpa movie is on the Covid-19 variants… “Delta hoy a Omicron, Main mask Utarenganahi”.
Another popular meme made on Allu Arjun’s character was on his beard! It showcased Allu Arjun and is in the ‘Thaggedele’ pose. The meme makers turned it into “Mai Shaving Nahi Karega Saala”.
Well, “Pushpa I hate tears” is a famous dialogue now it is once again trending on social media with this meme…
Nana Patekar’s awesome expression is turned into a meme adding “Haanhaan Pushpa Raj, Nahi Jhukunga” dialogue! It is dedicated to all the frustrated netizens!
Well, Pushpa’s popular party dialogue was also turned into a meme relating it to students… When Bhanwar Singh She kawat aka the student who passed all the subjects asks his friend about the party, he says, “NakuInka 4 Backlogs Unnai”.
So guys, enjoy watching these memes… We will be back with more interesting content soon! “Pushpa… Thaggede Le”!