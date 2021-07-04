Best Moments Of Bollywood Star Couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Who Decided To Separate Their Ways
A memorable trip for Aamir and Kiran as they had a perfect holiday with their son Azad in Italy! They looked great posing together and sported in chic attires.
Aamir, Kiran and their son Azad posed together on the streets of Italy with the background of a heritage monument! Aamir sported in a casual tee and shorts while Kiran looked awesome wearing a gown and round hat!
Aamir and Kiran looked beautiful in their classy attires. They stepped out for a function and posed together with all smiles. Aamir sported in a white Bandhgala suit and Kiran perfectly matched him with a simple-yet-classy golden saree.
In this pic too, both looked great and posed to cams with all winsome smiles. Kiran picked a designer blue outfit and upped her style with a layered pearl neckpiece while Aamir as always looked classy in white traditional wear.
They both attended Karan Johar’s birthday bash and looked happy holding each other! Aamir Khan wore a black suit while Kiran looked classy in a blue designer saree.
A happy pic of Aamir and Kiran along with their little one Azad during their Eid celebrations!
It is all known that Aamir Khan bagged the US award for social making impact. Both Aamir and Kiran made their presence at the event and looked great in their classy attires.
A beautiful selfie! Aamir and Kiran are seen enjoying nature’s beauty when they had a beautiful vacation in Arunachal Pradesh!
Well, it is hard to digest that this star couple separated their ways, but hope they lead a happy life and continue their professional relationship!