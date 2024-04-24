Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming Right Now on OTT Platforms
Avatar
James Cameron's visually groundbreaking epic, ‘Avatar,’ transports you to the breathtaking world of Pandora. Connect Pandora's beauty on Disney+ Hotstar with ‘Avatar.’
Oke Oka Jeevitham
This Telugu time travel film starring Sharwanand is a must-watch for its unique concept and gripping story. Catch it on Sonyliv!
2.0
Witness the clash of the titans in ‘2.0,’ a visually stunning sci-fi action film featuring the legendary Rajinikanth alongside Akshay Kumar. Head over to Jio Cinema for this action-packed adventure!
Antariksham 9000 KMPH
Buckle up for a thrilling space adventure with Varun Tej in this Telugu sci-fi extravaganza. Blast off on an adventure on Prime Video!
Blade Runner 2049
Ryan Gosling delivers a stellar performance in this neo-noir science fiction film. See if replicants dream of electric sheep on Prime Video.
Interstellar
This visually stunning film takes you on a breathtaking journey beyond our galaxy, exploring the vastness of space and the enduring human spirit. Get ready for a mind-warp on Prime Video!
Jurassic Park
Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking classic, ‘Jurassic Park,’ brings dinosaurs back to life in a thrilling adventure filled with awe-inspiring special effects. Relive the dino-drama on Netflix!
The Martian
Matt Damon portrays an astronaut stranded on Mars in Ridley Scott's ‘The Martian.’ Root for Matt Damon's survival on Disney+ Hotstar!
The Matrix
Unravel the truth about the nature of reality and fight alongside Neo (Keanu Reeves) in this iconic sci-fi action film. Dive into the simulation on Netflix!
Yashoda
Dive into the world of science fiction with a social commentary. Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars in ‘Yashoda,’ a movie that explores the ethics of surrogacy through a sci-fi lens. Explore this one on Prime Video too!