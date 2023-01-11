Big News: RRR Bags The Prestigious ‘Golden Globe Award’ For The ‘Naatu Naatu’ In The ‘Best Original Song’ Category
This is the greatest moment of the Indian film industry as the RRR team is all happy and joyous witnessing their big win at the prestigious platform. MM Keeravani walked to the stage and is all enjoying his win!
RRR turns the winner for “Naatu Naatu…” song!
Here is the whole lead team of the RRR movie who made their presence along with their beautiful wives!
Even the RRR team also shared their happiness by dropping this pic on social media! Yes! “INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!!!”
Director SS Rajamouli with his lead actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR…
Filmmaker Rajamouli posed along with his wife Rama and sported in a traditional yet classy outfit. He wore a black kurta and red dhoti!
Rajamouli owned a complete traditional appeal while Junior NTR looked modish in a suit and Ram Charan made us go aww with his Indo-western black outfit!
Along with the Baahubali producer, the RRR team also posed for a joyous group click and looked great with all smiles!