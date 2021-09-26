Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Check Out The Earnings Of The Bigg Boss Contestants!
It is all known that Nagarjuna-led Bigg Boss 5 season is garnering good TRP as 19 contestants were sent into the house! Out of them Sarayu and Uma Devi are eliminated in the first two weeks. Now, the audience are eagerly awaiting to witness the third contestant who gets eliminated from the house!
Siri, Lobo, Ravi, Anee Master, Natraj Master, Manas, Sunny, Jessie, Kajal, Priyanka, Sweta, Priya, Shanmukh, Sreeram, Lahari Shari, Hamida and Vishwa are left in the house! Now, let us check out the earnings of the remaining contestants per week
According to the speculations, ace anchor Ravi and young sensation Shanmukh are the highest paid contestants of this season. They are taking Rs 4 lakhs per week!
Next in the line is Anee Master and Lobo, they are charging Rs 3 lakhs per week!
Well, YouTube star Jessie, Indian Idol winner Sreeram, Tollywood actor Priya and Lahari are taking Rs 2 lakhs per week
The left-over contestants like Vishwa, Natraj Master, Sweta Varma, VJ Sunny, Siri, Priyanka are charging Rs 60000 per week
Let us remind you that the winner of the Bigg Boss 5 season will get Rs 50,000,00 prize money and the prestigious trophy! There is no need to speciallymention about the fame they will own after this season!