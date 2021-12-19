Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Winner VJ Sunny Cool Pics

Let us start with this stylish pic of VJ Sunny… He looked classy wearing a blue Modi coat which is enhanced with a floral design!
VJ Sunny bagged 2 ‘Hit’ badges and looked all happy! He wore a designer pink classy outfit and owned that handsome appeal!
Sunny normally opts for floral outfits but in this pic, he is seen wearing a plain blue shirt! The animal logo on the shirt and his winsome smile upped his appeal!
This is the casual look of VJ Sunny. He looked all happy wearing a blue striped tee with a wide smile!
Here comes our reel cop of Bigg Boss 5 Sunny. He wore a classy yellow Bandhgala suit and participated in the cop and thief task given by the host Nagarjuna!
VJ Sunny entertained all and sundry in the Hotel task! He wore a floral printed blue shirt and exactly owned a village boy look with his accent too!
Sunny is not only entertaining fans through his funny acts in the Bigg Boss house but also created a space for himself in the fashion arena. He wore a colourful printed white sleeveless shirt and teamed it with a brown round hat!
How can we forget the special captain outfit! Vj Sunny wore it as soon as he bagged the captain band. He looked amazing wearing this custom-made outfit!
Finally, we end this tale with Sunny’s Thank You note!