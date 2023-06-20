Bigg Boss OTT 2 highlights: Falak Naaz becomes the first Captain of the house
Ration Shopping: Bigg Boss has placed a ‘BB Vendi’ machine in the garden area for Ration Shopping. Housemates have to buy ration from BB Currency.
Palak Purswani gets saved from elimination as she manages to complete the Bigg Boss task.
Fans are liking the chemistry of Jiya and Abhishek. A hashtag of both by fans is #Abhiya. In today’s live feed both are twinning in black and are doing masti and getting ready together.
The first Captaincy task Bigg Boss gave ‘Captain Makers’ power to Abhishek and Cyrus. Abhishek chooses Akansha Puri and Cyrus chooses Falak for The Captaincy Contendership.
