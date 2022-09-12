Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Here Is The Nominations List Of The Second Week
The last weekend was a complete fun-filled one and King Nagarjuna also entertained the Bigg Boss fans with his great screen presence. Being the first week, the host also saved everyone from the nominations. Abhinaya Sree and Innaya were left last and they were also saved at the end!
Well, coming to this week, the nominations task is back to Monday and this week a total of 8 contestants are nominated by the housemates…
Let us check the list of nominations for this week and the process began with Bigg Boss doling out to the contestants to break the pots and pick a single person whom they want to nominate. Marina and Rohit being a couple, they will be treated as a pair and Bala Aditya being the captain, he will be saved this week from this task and is asked to nominate two persons!
Revanth
We will start off with Singer Revanth. He also received 8 votes last week and this week, he bagged 5 votes! • Faima voted first to him blaming that he is not able to control his anger! • Geetu Royal also nominated Revanth! • Arjun Kalyan also nominated him considering his anger issues! • Keerthi nominated him as she mentioned small issues between them! • Raj Shekar also nominated him mentioning the washroom issue!
Adi Reddy
• Aarohi Rao voted for him giving a befitting reply! • Marina-Rohith nominated him as he nominated them and questioned about his decision! • Inaaya Sulthan also voted for him taking the example of Marina-Rohith's nomination!
Geetu Royal
• Srihan voted for her as she dropped a statement regarding the washroom generalising all the men! • Neha also nominated Geetu saying that she is always prepared to go out! • Chanti also nominated her saying that she will be putting out problems in front of everyone! • Sudeepa also nominated her that we should adjust in the house! • RJ Surya said that she was the reason behind losing in the captaincy race! • Revanth nominated her expressing his reasons behind their fight!
Faima
Vasanthi nominated her saying that she is expecting a positive element from her!
Marina-Rohit
Adi Reddy continued his argument with Aarohi but voted to Marina & Rohit pair saying that they have more power playing as a couple!
Shani
• Abhinaya Sree nominated Shani saying that he is playing safe! • Sri Satya also nominated him with the same reason! • Captain Bala Aditya nominated him saying that he will definitely not be out of the house!
Abhinaya Sree
Shani nominated her giving the reason for her nomination!
Rajshekar
Bala Aditya nominated him with the same reason he gave to Shani…
The final list of nominations is: Rajshekar, Shani, Abhinaya, Marina-Rohith, Faima, Adi Reddy, Geethu and Revanth!