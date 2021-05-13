Bollywood’s Actress Kareena Kapoor’s Love For Sarees
Kapoor Khaandan’s beautiful lady Kareena Kapoor looked beautiful draping an orange saree. She enhanced her look with a sheer high-neck blouse and went with long hangings.
Wow! Kareena looked beautiful in the white saree which is etched with ‘Bebo’ letters and golden-green floral print. The one-shoulder blouse and on-point makeup upped her style statement.
Bebo looked pretty in the complete black saree which is accentuated with silver crystal work. Her cute smile and minimal makeup gave her a swanky look!
Kareena oozed out her glam draping a dual-coloured six-yard wonder piece. She wore an orange-grey saree and teamed it with a sleeveless matching blouse. Her golden earrings and flowy tresses upped her style quotient.
Kareena knows how to own that stylish appeal draping designer sarees. She picked a yellow saree which has the golden print all over. Het sleeveless blouse, gajra bun and long earrings gave her a wowsome appeal.
This time, our dear ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actress picked a multi-coloured saree and teamed it with a sleeveless printed blouse. Her modish ear-wear and enough touch-up best complimented her pretty look.
Finally, we end this tale with Kareena’s white saree which is enhanced with golden stripes. Even the mirror-work detailing of the sleeveless blouse and dark kohled eyes made her look awesome.