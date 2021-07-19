Cannes 2021: Take A Look At The Winners Of The Prestigious Film Festival
Category: Palme d'Or
Winner: Julia Ducournau
Movie: ‘Titane’ (France)
Category: Grand Prix (Tie)
Winner: Ashgar Farhadi
Movie: ‘A Hero’ (Iran)
&
Winner: Juho Kuosmanen
Movie: ‘Compartment No.6’ (Finland)
Category: Best Director
Winner: Leos Carax ‘Annette’ (France)
Category: Best Actress
Winner: Renate Reinsve
Movie: ‘Worst Person in the World’ (Norway)
Category: Best Actor
Winner: Caleb Landry Jones
Movie: ‘Nitram’ (US)
Best Screenplay
Winner: Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe
Movie: ‘Drive My Car’ (Japan)
Category: Jury Prize
Winner: Nadav Lapid
Movie: ‘Ahed's Knee’ (Israel)
&
Winner: Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Movie: ‘Memoria’ (Thailand)
Category: Best First Film
Winner: Antoneta Kusijanovic
Movie: ‘Murina’ (Croatia)
Category: Best Short Film
Winner: Hong Kong's ‘All The Crows In The World’ Tang Yi
Category: Camera d’Or
Winners: Murina & Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic
Category: Honorary Palme d’Or
Winner: Marco Bellocchio