Cannes 2021: Take A Look At The Winners Of The Prestigious Film Festival

Category: Palme d'Or

Winner: Julia Ducournau

Movie: ‘Titane’ (France)

Category: Grand Prix (Tie)

Winner: Ashgar Farhadi

Movie: ‘A Hero’ (Iran)

&

Winner: Juho Kuosmanen

Movie: ‘Compartment No.6’ (Finland)

Category: Best Director

Winner: Leos Carax ‘Annette’ (France)

Category: Best Actress

Winner: Renate Reinsve

Movie: ‘Worst Person in the World’ (Norway)

Category: Best Actor

Winner: Caleb Landry Jones

Movie: ‘Nitram’ (US)

Best Screenplay

Winner: Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe

Movie: ‘Drive My Car’ (Japan)

Category: Jury Prize

Winner: Nadav Lapid

Movie: ‘Ahed's Knee’ (Israel)

&

Winner: Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Movie: ‘Memoria’ (Thailand)

Category: Best First Film

Winner: Antoneta Kusijanovic

Movie: ‘Murina’ (Croatia)

Category: Best Short Film

Winner: Hong Kong's ‘All The Crows In The World’ Tang Yi

Category: Camera d’Or

Winners: Murina & Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic

Category: Honorary Palme d’Or

Winner: Marco Bellocchio