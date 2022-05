Let us start off with leggy lass Deepika Padukone… She shined on the red carpet on the last day wearing an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s six-yard wonder piece… She wore an off-white saree featuring a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles. A bustier with pearls and crystals and a spectacular, hand-embroidered, statement pearl collar completes the ethereal look. The diamond studs, low bun and radiant cheeks completed her Cannes look!