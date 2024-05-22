Cannes 2024: Day 8 Fashion Highlights You Can't Miss
The Cannes Film Festival continues to be a star-studded spectacle, and Day 8 brought out the fashion heavyweights! Let's take a peek at who ruled the red carpet:
Shahana Goswami turned heads in a stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree, the Swarovski-embellished blouse adding a touch of glamour.
Nancy Tyagi made a bold statement in a self-designed shimmering lilac saree, showcasing her talent and confidence.
Coco Rocha rocked Roberto Cavalli's exclusive party with a pair of gold stiletto showstoppers, proving patent leather never goes out of style.
Julianne Moore exuded timeless elegance in a custom emerald green Bottega Veneta bustier, a color that perfectly complemented her complexion.
Marina Ruy Barbosa was a vision in yellow, wearing a dramatic Miss Sohee gown with a plunging neckline and a voluminous skirt that flowed into a train.
Jena Malone looked ethereal in a Zuhair Murad white gown, the cape-like sleeves adding a touch of whimsical elegance
Abbey Lee shimmered in a custom Gucci halter-neck gown, the lilac fabric sprinkled with sequins and crystals for an extra dose of sparkle.
Isabelle Fuhrman stole the show in a vibrant red, multi-layered gown, channeling a real-life Barbie with a touch of red carpet magic.