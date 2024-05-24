Cannes 2024: Red Carpet Highlights from Day 10
The Cannes Film Festival continues to dazzle with another day of red carpet royalty! Here's a glimpse at the most captivating looks from Day 10:
Princess Perfection:
Greta Gerwig captivated audiences with a mesmerising purple off-shoulder dress, channelling princess vibes for the screening of ‘L'Amour Ouf.’
Lilac Love:
Diane Kruger looked radiant in a bright lilac halterneck dress, the perfect complement to her flawless complexion.
Bollywood Bonanza:
Aditi Rao Hydari stole the show in a breathtaking off-shoulder gown by Gaurav Gupta.
Parisian Panache:
US model Paris Jackson brought the drama in a dazzling black ensemble at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala.
Black Beauty:
Bella Thorne channelled timeless glamour in a sleek off-the-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran Couture.
Regal Resplendence:
Eva Green exuded elegance in a flowing Versace gown, featuring sheer details and a bodycon silhouette that perfectly accentuated her figure.
Meaningful Moment:
Bella Hadid stunned in a vintage Michael and Hushi gown crafted from red and white Keffiyehs, making a powerful style statement.
Sunshine Chic:
Demi Moore embraced spring in a vibrant yellow Oscar de la Renta dress adorned with stunning 3D floral details.