Cannes 2024: Top Red Carpet Looks Day 6
Day 6 of Cannes 2024 was a star-studded affair, with leading ladies bringing their A-game to the red carpet. Let's take a peek at some of the most stunning looks
Kiara Advani
Making her Cannes debut, Kiara Advani stole hearts in a captivating pink and black gown.
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi continued her Cannes reign with a mesmerizing midnight blue gown. Korean Actresses Captivate
Han So Hee
Han So Hee opted for a glamorous white tulle dress for the event.
YoonA
The other K-drama queen rocked a romantic mauve pink strapless gown.
Nancy Tyagi
Indian designer Nancy Tyagi made a splash with Kiara Advani's baby pink strapless gown with a dramatic ruffled skirt and train.
Selena Gomez
The Hollywood superstar looked chic in a black and white off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent gown.
Hande Erçel
Turkish actress Hande Erçel commanded attention in a striking red Balmain gown with a sculptural bow.
Freen Sarocha
Thai actress Freen Sarocha channeled old Hollywood glamour in a custom scarlet tulle gown by Eman Al Ajlan
Elaine Zhong Chuxi
Chinese actress Elaine Zhong Chuxi exuded elegance in a princess-like pink and gold Valentin Yudashkin Couture gown.