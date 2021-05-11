Celeb Fashion Game: Glam Doll Namita’s Awesome Wardrobe Collections
The leggy lass looked chic sporting in the short ash-coloured tee and teamed it with the Khakhi-styled legging. Her on-point makeup and black shoes best complimented her pretty look.
Namita looked awesome sporting in a complete black attire and posed along with the movie camera. Her piggy tails and matching shoes made her look uber-chic!
Namita oozed out her glam wearing an off-shoulder blue gown. Her statement red lips and damp look along with dewy makeup made her look glamorous.
Another sizzling look of Namita! She wore a silver two-piece body-hugging outfit and broke the fashion rules adding a long train to it.
The classy look of Namita made us go aww! She draped a red pattu saree which is enhanced with golden a ‘Deepam’ design. Her cute smile and curly tresses gave her a vibrant appeal.
Namita looks awesome posing in a black saree. The dual-coloured blouse and mirror work detailing enhanced the look of the saree and also made Namita look beautiful amid the sunset aura.
Here comes the gold baby Namita! She looked swanky in the full-sleeved and short gown and upped her style quotient with the trendy ear-wear and matching stilettoes.