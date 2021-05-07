Celebrities Who Got Their First Jab Of Covid-19 Vaccine Under 18-44 Category…
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan followed all the Covid-19 precautionary measures and went to the vaccination centre wearing a double mask (One is the regular mask and another one is the face shield.) She also urged her fans to get vaccinated and asked them to sanitize hands, maintain distance and not panic.
Pulkit Samrat
In this pic, he is seen posing to cams while getting vaccinated. Along with sharing this image, he also captioned it with a funky tag creating awareness among his fans. “#Jab We Met. This is our best form of defence. Be safe. #ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ”.
Sanjana Sanghi
This newbie of Bollywood has got vaccinated along with her brother and dropped a small quote to encourage her fans. “Tiny rays of hope and sunshine in dark times. #GetVaccinated. Sanghi siblings take the jab”.
Mukesh Chhabra
Mukesh is also seen getting his first dosage of vaccine. He also dropped the pic on his Instagram and urged the people to register on the COWIN app to get their slot for vaccination.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Popular TV actress Devoleena has also got vaccinated and shared the pic on her Instagram Stories. She is seen wearing a mask and over-sized glasses in the pic and asked her fans to get their vaccination done.
Himanshi Khurana
This budding actress has turned popular with the reality show Big Boss. She also created awareness among her fans sharing the vaccination pic on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the image jotting down, “Lag Gyi Suiii”.
Himansh Kohli
She shared a small video on his Instagram page and showed how is getting vaccinated. He looked stylish wearing a tee and denim pants and upped his style game with those modish sunnies and striped mask.